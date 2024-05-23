Bulgaria decides to stop the activities of associations suspected of inciting ethnic hatred

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office has filed lawsuits to terminate the activities of two associations - the Association of the Bulgarian National Movement Shipka and the Association of the Bulgarian Military Union Vasil Levski - which were particularly active in social networks calling for a change in the country's constitutional order. This was reported by Dnevnik and Euractiv, UNN reported .

The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit to liquidate two paramilitary groups that were particularly active on social media calling for changes to the country's constitutional order.

The Varna District Prosecutor's Office filed two lawsuits on the grounds that two non-profit associations registered in 2014 had their activities terminated. The case concerns the association "Bulgarian National Movement Shipka" and the association "Bulgarian Military Union Vasil Levski," which were led by three men - 62-year-old D.S., 65-year-old V.R. and 30-year-old I.L., according to the state prosecution, Bulgarian media reported.

Investigators found that the leaders of the two associations had contacts with representatives of groups in Germany known for their far-right views, prosecutors said, without naming the German extremists.

Euractiv, citing the prosecutor's office, writes that the above-mentioned organisations registered in Bulgaria are pro-Russian; they used in their propaganda calls for religious and ethnic hatred, as well as calls for actions against foreign citizens and representatives of different ethnicities and religions.

"The investigation has gathered evidence that the associations organized trainings for their supporters to acquire certain combat skills. It has also been established that organized trips to the border with Turkey were carried out to catch illegal migrants," the prosecutor's office said.

