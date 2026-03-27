Built a hotel in Bukovel with "dirty" money - former official of the capital's customs office served with suspicion notice

The former deputy head of Kyiv Customs was exposed for legalizing over $2 million, which he invested in the construction of a hotel complex in Bukovel. As reported by the SAP, the ex-official was notified of suspicion, UNN reports.

The SAP prosecutor and NABU detectives notified the former deputy head of Kyiv Customs of suspicion. He was exposed for legalizing over $2 million, which he invested in the construction of a hotel complex in Bukovel. - the message says.

Case details

According to the investigation, the official built and put into operation a hotel complex with a restaurant in the village of Polyanytsia in the Ivano-Frankivsk region during 2020-2021. In total, he invested more than $2 million in the construction, which had no legal confirmation, considering the official income of the family.

To conceal the property, the official registered the real estate object and land plots in the name of his relative. However, he actually continued to control the business, the SAP added.

It is documented that during 2020-2025, he received official income from the hotel's activities, which helped to finally legalize the unconfirmed funds.

Qualification: Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Responsibility

As reported by the SAP, the sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

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