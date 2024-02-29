$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 29872 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 109639 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Budanov on Zaluzhny's dismissal: If everything was fine, why are we where we are?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29660 views

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that it is unlikely that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valeriy Zaluzhnyy had personal differences.

Budanov on Zaluzhny's dismissal: If everything was fine, why are we where we are?

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, believes it is unlikely that Valeriy Zaluzhnyi's dismissal from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was caused by personal differences between him and Volodymyr Zelenskyi. According to him, Zelensky made the right decision by replacing Zaluzhny. Budanov said this in an interview with CBC News, reports UNN

Details 

Answering a question about possible misunderstandings between Zelensky and Zaluzhny, Budanov said that it was unlikely that there could be personal differences between them when one of them was "a direct subordinate of the other." 

He also expressed the opinion that Zelensky made the right decision by replacing Zaluzhny. 

"If everything is fine, everything is great, and everything is being done right, why are we in the situation we are in?" - he said.

In an interview with FoxNews, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered a question about the replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and other top commanders, pointing to a reset. 

The Washington Post wrote that the conflict between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy was provoked by the Kremlin's ISIS

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Fox News
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Washington Post
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
