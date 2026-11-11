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Britain creates a naval alliance of ten countries against russia - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

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Britain will unite ten countries to share data and coordinate fleets amid a 41% increase in russia’s activity near its shores.

Britain creates a naval alliance of ten countries against russia - The Guardian

Russian maritime aggression is prompting the United Kingdom to launch a new defense initiative. The Kingdom is creating a new naval initiative involving ten countries in response to a 41% increase in Russian naval activity near British shores, reports The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the new Northern Naval Initiative will bring together the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the Baltic countries, and Northern European countries. The main aim of the cooperation will be to share information and coordinate the use of naval equipment.

The model we want to implement is for British autonomous drones to be able to link up with a British warship, a Danish warship, or a Norwegian warship and transmit the information they receive to an allied country's warship. ... At present, because of decisions made 10–15 years ago, we have fewer ships and submarines than I would like

- said the United Kingdom's Minister for Defence Readiness, Luke Pollard.

He emphasized that the initiative's goal is to strengthen deterrence against Russia and demonstrate the allies' readiness to defend NATO territory.

We remind you

In the deep waters of the Arctic near the remote Svalbard archipelago, NATO allies discovered that Russian submarines are practicing the use of secret weapons designed to disable critical undersea cables without leaving any traces.

Britain called for preparations for a possible scenario of war between NATO and Russia27.10.26, 13:47 • 6738 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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