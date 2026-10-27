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Britain called for preparations for a possible scenario of war between NATO and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

The British Defence Secretary said that NATO must be prepared for a possible war with Russia. British troops will take part in exercises for Ukraine.

Britain called for preparations for a possible scenario of war between NATO and Russia

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said that Vladimir Putin is testing NATO's resolve and condemned hybrid threats and acts of "state terrorism" by Russia. The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

Streeting repeated his recent warnings that "we must be prepared for a scenario in which the United Kingdom and the NATO alliance find themselves at war with Russia."

Not because we want war — we have no quarrel with the Russian people, and we do not seek war with Russia; NATO is a defensive alliance. But when Putin assures us that he does not intend to provoke a war with NATO, we remember his statements regarding Ukraine, made just a few days before the invasion

- Streeting said.

Speaking in Warsaw alongside Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Streeting stressed that NATO is ready to "defend every inch of NATO territory" and will continue to support Ukraine.

The Defence Secretary added:

"The better prepared we are to confront Russia and defend every inch of NATO territory, the less likely it is that we will find ourselves in such a scenario.

Poland is one of our best and, without a doubt, most reliable friends in Europe, and we greatly value and cherish this friendship.

This partnership is based "not only on our shared history," but also on "our shared resolve: in the confrontation between freedom and tyranny, the United Kingdom and Poland will not stand by."

He said that next month British troops would take part in large-scale exercises as part of a multinational force for Ukraine.

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Olga Rozgon

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