In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29686 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 108791 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69612 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 273132 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232741 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190962 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230610 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251482 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157482 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372115 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Bratchuk: SBU to investigate cases of girls who filmed explosions in Odesa - Bratchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71649 views

The SBU will visit girls in Odesa who filmed and published videos of explosions in the city during air defense.

Bratchuk: SBU to investigate cases of girls who filmed explosions in Odesa - Bratchuk

The girls in Odesa who filmed and posted the explosions in the city will be visited by the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South", the head of the Public Council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Odesa. Our SBU will definitely visit these "bloggers".

-Bratchuk warned.

Context

Earlier , UNN wrotethat a series of explosions occurred in Odesa.

The head of the UDA said that air defense is operating in Odesa and Odesa district. He also reminded that it is forbidden to film the work of our sky defenders.

At 23:09, the air danger was declared over in the region and the city.

Optional

The Air Force had previously reported that the enemy had launched a UAV from the Black Sea in the direction of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region. Then the "shahids" changed course to Odesa.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Black Sea
Odesa
