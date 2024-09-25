Borrell to Iranian Foreign Minister: EU sees ballistic missile supplies to Russia as a direct threat to European security

On Tuesday, September 24, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Borrell condemned the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia. UNN reports this with reference to the EU website.

Details

As noted, "the meeting provided an opportunity to share the EU's position on a wide range of issues, with a special focus on Iran's military support for Russia and the current regional crisis".

High Representative Borrell emphasized that the EU strongly condemns the recent transfer of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Russia. He told Minister Araghchi that the EU considers the delivery of such weapons a direct threat to European security and that it is a significant material escalation following the delivery of Iranian UAVs and munitions used by Russia in its illegal attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Speaking about the situation in the Middle East, Borrell emphasized that the risk of a full military escalation with devastating consequences for the entire region must be urgently eliminated. The High Representative called on Iran to use its influence to avoid further escalation.

"The real priority should be a ceasefire and a hostage agreement to improve the situation for civilians in Gaza and ease tensions," the statement said.

Borrell also emphasized the importance of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The EU will continue to call on the Iranian authorities to respect and uphold the rights of all its citizens, and to end the practice of arbitrary detention, including of EU citizens.

Borrell also emphasized the importance of restoring nuclear diplomacy.

Both sides recognized the importance of dialogue to address current geopolitical and bilateral issues, the EU press service added.

Recall

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that the country did not supply Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine and does not approve of the aggression. He is ready to engage in a dialogue with the United States and Europe on this issue.

Sky News writes that the Port Olya 3 ship transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.

In addition, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announced other restrictions.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Saeed Abbas Araghchi denied the information about the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. He criticized the United States and European countries for acting on false intelligence.