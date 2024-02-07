Borrell: EU to hand over more than 1 million shells to Ukrainian troops by the end of the year

The European Union plans to supply 1,145,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukrainian troops by the end of the year. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, an UNN correspondent reports .

We agreed to create conditions to accelerate the supply of ammunition and missiles. This is the current progress, we are accelerating, and by the end of the year we will deliver 1 million 145 thousand shells to the Ukrainian troops - Borrell said.

He noted that the dynamics are growing.

"Starting from March and until the end of the year, we should reach 631, but as I said in my conversation with the Prime Minister, you have to understand that the supply on the one hand consists of donations (free of charge), and the other part comes from exports, from contracts. If you add up the results in both areas, you get a much higher figure," Borrell said.

Borrell stated that the European Union's defense industry continues to grow and develop. Its capacity has increased by 40%.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meets with EU diplomat Josep Borrell in Kyiv, discusses military support - Ukraine to receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by end of year.

In addition, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU to take three urgent steps to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, which could significantly increase the number of shells at the front and equalize the artillery balance with Russia.