Borrell: EU to hand over more than 1 million shells to Ukrainian troops by the end of the year

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 26376 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109972 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117289 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159765 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162358 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261864 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176029 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166677 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233055 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 75045 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 74971 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 54954 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 30582 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 66918 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261864 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230538 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109977 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87377 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92099 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115451 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116231 views
Borrell: EU to hand over more than 1 million shells to Ukrainian troops by the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24969 views

According to Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, the European Union plans to deliver 1,145,000 shells to Ukrainian troops by the end of 2022.

The European Union plans to supply 1,145,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukrainian troops by the end of the year. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, an UNN correspondent reports .

We agreed to create conditions to accelerate the supply of ammunition and missiles. This is the current progress, we are accelerating, and by the end of the year we will deliver 1 million 145 thousand shells to the Ukrainian troops

- Borrell said.

He noted that the dynamics are growing.

"Starting from March and until the end of the year, we should reach 631, but as I said in my conversation with the Prime Minister, you have to understand that the supply on the one hand consists of donations (free of charge), and the other part comes from exports, from contracts. If you add up the results in both areas, you get a much higher figure," Borrell said.

Addendum

Borrell stated that the European Union's defense industry continues to grow and develop. Its capacity has increased by 40%.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meets with EU diplomat Josep Borrell in Kyiv, discusses military support - Ukraine to receive 1 million rounds of ammunition by end of year.

In addition, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the EU to take three urgent steps to increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, which could significantly increase the number of shells at the front and equalize the artillery balance with Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising