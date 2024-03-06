Border guards detained 11 men near Tisa: two were rescued, one was injured

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 9022 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 23765 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26989 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 176166 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164690 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216001 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248108 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153887 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371366 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 23765 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 176166 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 145446 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164690 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156875 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 884 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15621 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16577 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20436 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 26321 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Border guards detained 11 men near Tisa: two were rescued, one was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38019 views

Border guards detained 11 men who were trying to illegally cross the border with Romania near the Tisa River, rescuing two who jumped into the water.

Border guards detained 11 men near Tisa: two were rescued, one was injured

The patrols of the Border Guard Service department "Tyachiv" of the Mukachevo Detachment on March 5 prevented several attempts to violate the river section of the border with Romania. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, the UNN reported .

Details

First, the soldiers of this unit detected a group of seven men near Tisa. When the border guards legitimately asked them to stop, the offenders took off running.

Five of them jumped into the water. Realizing how deep and swift the river was, three of them immediately returned and tried to hide in the bushes. The other two had to be rescued by border guards. Two more were found with the help of a drone,

- the statement said.

In addition to this group, border guards of the Tyachiv department detained three men from Kirovohrad, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions near Tysa.

All three of them made their own route to Romania via the Tisza, having a misconception about the nature of the mountain river as one that could be easily forded,

- the State Border Guard Service noted.

Another border violator, a resident of Kyiv, was injured while trying to overcome the barrier fence at the approach to the river. The State Border Guard Service servicemen assisted him and took him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a closed fracture of the calcaneus with displacement.

Border guards drew up reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" against all detained offenders.

Recall

Border guards exposed more than 360 organizers who promised to illegally "help" people cross the border during martial law in exchange for money.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11