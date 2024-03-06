Border guards detained 11 men near Tisa: two were rescued, one was injured

The patrols of the Border Guard Service department "Tyachiv" of the Mukachevo Detachment on March 5 prevented several attempts to violate the river section of the border with Romania. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, the UNN reported .

Details

First, the soldiers of this unit detected a group of seven men near Tisa. When the border guards legitimately asked them to stop, the offenders took off running.

Five of them jumped into the water. Realizing how deep and swift the river was, three of them immediately returned and tried to hide in the bushes. The other two had to be rescued by border guards. Two more were found with the help of a drone, - the statement said.

In addition to this group, border guards of the Tyachiv department detained three men from Kirovohrad, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions near Tysa.

All three of them made their own route to Romania via the Tisza, having a misconception about the nature of the mountain river as one that could be easily forded, - the State Border Guard Service noted.

Another border violator, a resident of Kyiv, was injured while trying to overcome the barrier fence at the approach to the river. The State Border Guard Service servicemen assisted him and took him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a closed fracture of the calcaneus with displacement.

Border guards drew up reports on administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" against all detained offenders.

Recall

Border guards exposed more than 360 organizers who promised to illegally "help" people cross the border during martial law in exchange for money.