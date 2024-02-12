Border guards detain two groups of people trying to illegally cross the border with Slovakia

Border guards detained two groups of offenders who tried to illegally enter Slovakia. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Two groups of violators were trying to enter Slovakia. The first group was spotted 300 meters from the border. A man and two women who did not have any documents on them intended to cross the Ukrainian-Slovak border and get to Germany. Another group was found half a kilometer from the border. A sniffer dog helped stop the illegal "journey", - the State Border Guard Service reports.

It is noted that the detainees were taken to the border guard unit, and their cases of border violations will be transferred to the court, which will determine their punishment.

A resident of Odesa tried to illegally smuggle two men abroad, hiding one of them in the trunk of a car. It is known that the driver took $400 and $300 from the passengers for this service, respectively.