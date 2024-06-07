Border blocking: the case against Rural could become an additional argument for Poles

The NABU case against ex-minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky could become an additional argument for poles to restore the blockade of borders with Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by the chairman of the All-Ukrainian agrarian Confederation Leonid Kozachenko.

Polish farmers from June 4 to 6 Again blocked the movement of trucks to the borders with Ukraine, demanding to reduce the import of grain crops to Poland. As of the morning of June 7, the poles unblocked the border, but experts do not rule out that such actions will be repeated again.

"I don't think that this (the case against Solsky - ED.) can be the main argument, but it is among others that you have corrupt officials who are negotiating with us, and we like Don't want to deal with them, and so on. Therefore, it was, say, political blackmail, used at one time," Kozachenko said.

According to him, every day it becomes more obvious that the NABU cannot prove the case against the village. He noted that Poles also know about this, but it is more profitable for them to talk about corrupt officials.

"They want to push more subsidies out of their government, out of the EU and create obstacles for Ukraine for the future, for us to become a member of the EU. They are most concerned about the agricultural sector, because they do not want to reform, it is easier for them to receive subsidies and sit on 1-2 hectares and on one cow and three piglets," the expert explained.

Who benefited from The Case Against Rural and what does the "information leak" in NABU have to do with it

Recall

The last time the dynamics in agreements between Ukraine and Poland was observed in March . On March 27, Polish agriculture minister Czeslaw Sekerski and Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Mykola Solsky held talks in Warsaw.

The next day, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian prime minister Denys Schmigal in Warsaw. Following the meeting, Tusk said that Kiev and Warsaw had taken a "step forward" in regulating the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union.

However, the situation changed dramatically next month, and all previous agreements at the level of the leadership of the two countries were actually canceled. The reason was the NABU and Sapo, which in April announced suspicion Solsky for the events of seven years ago, when he was neither a minister nor a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada yet. The case of anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, which, according to investigators, allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian academy, but were privatized by ATO participants, who allegedly received legal assistance from Solsky. In order for the accusations of anti - corruption activists to be confirmed, they first need to prove that this land really belonged to the naan-but so far there are no such data and official documents.

The case, as they say, is "sewn with white threads", NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors cannot provide evidence of their version. Moreover, it became known that the investigation tried to "merge" the expert examination, which, obviously, testified to Solsky's innocence. However, the public accusations did their job - the Poles took advantage of the formal grounds and withdrew from the negotiations, and Solsky left his post as minister. Some experts suggest that such a move by Poland was conceived and the Solsky case did not accidentally coincide with the demarche of the poles, who meanwhile are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.