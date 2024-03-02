Bodies of a mother and a three-month-old baby pulled from the rubble in Odesa

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 8904 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 23514 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 26869 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 175893 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164481 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168016 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215961 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153878 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371364 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 144738 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 47508 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 65080 views

08:18 AM • 65080 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 25841 views

09:06 AM • 25841 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 23514 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 175893 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 145245 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 164482 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 156691 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 812 views

01:48 PM • 812 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15589 views

10:29 AM • 15589 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16548 views

10:08 AM • 16548 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20410 views

09:23 AM • 20410 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 26181 views

09:06 AM • 26181 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Bodies of a mother and a three-month-old baby pulled from the rubble in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104425 views

Rescuers in Odesa have pulled the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building.

Bodies of a mother and a three-month-old baby pulled from the rubble in Odesa

In Odesa, the body of a woman with a three-month-old baby was pulled from the rubble. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .

Details

The body of a woman has just been pulled out of the rubble. (...) The body of a baby was also found next to the woman's body. The number of victims of the attack is already seven

- Kiper said. 

According to him, the search operation at the scene of the incident is underway. All relevant services are involved. 

Addendum

According to Klymenko, rescuers in Odesa unblocked the bodies of a mother and a three-month-old child

Recall

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Russians deliberately attacked a high-rise building in Odesa because the building is not located near any military facility.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Andriy Kostin
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Odesa
