Bodies of a mother and a three-month-old baby pulled from the rubble in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers in Odesa have pulled the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child from the rubble after Russians targeted a residential building.
In Odesa, the body of a woman with a three-month-old baby was pulled from the rubble. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .
Details
The body of a woman has just been pulled out of the rubble. (...) The body of a baby was also found next to the woman's body. The number of victims of the attack is already seven
According to him, the search operation at the scene of the incident is underway. All relevant services are involved.
Addendum
According to Klymenko, rescuers in Odesa unblocked the bodies of a mother and a three-month-old child
Recall
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Russians deliberately attacked a high-rise building in Odesa because the building is not located near any military facility.