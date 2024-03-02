Bodies of a mother and a three-month-old baby pulled from the rubble in Odesa

In Odesa, the body of a woman with a three-month-old baby was pulled from the rubble. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .

Details

The body of a woman has just been pulled out of the rubble. (...) The body of a baby was also found next to the woman's body. The number of victims of the attack is already seven - Kiper said.

According to him, the search operation at the scene of the incident is underway. All relevant services are involved.

Addendum

According to Klymenko, rescuers in Odesa unblocked the bodies of a mother and a three-month-old child

Recall

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Russians deliberately attacked a high-rise building in Odesa because the building is not located near any military facility.