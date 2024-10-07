Bloomberg: EU seeks ways to override Hungary's veto of more than €6 billion in aid to Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Bloomberg: EU seeks ways to override Hungary's veto of more than €6 billion in aid to Ukraine

Bloomberg: EU seeks ways to override Hungary's veto of more than €6 billion in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

The EU is considering voluntary contributions to the European Peace Fund to circumvent Hungary's veto. This would make it possible to provide assistance to Ukraine without the unanimous support of all EU countries.

The European Union is looking to override Hungary's veto on funding for more than €6 billion in aid to Ukraine. The option of voluntary contributions to the European Peace Fund is currently being considered. Bloomberg  writes about this, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the interlocutors, the EU's diplomatic arm, the European External Action Service, is considering allowing EU member states to make voluntary contributions to the European Peace Fund.

This would make it possible in the future to allocate aid funds only at the discretion of individual countries, without the unanimous support of all EU countries.

EU ambassadors are expected to meet soon to discuss the details of the plan. However, it is unclear how much support it will receive, as many of the bloc's key decisions require unanimity.

Hungary will block EU aid to Ukraine due to sanctions against Lukoil - Szijjarto23.07.24, 20:35 • 43808 views

Addendum

The publication points out that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is increasingly opposed to the EU's efforts to help Ukraine.

Nevertheless, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Peace Fund has approved seven aid packages totaling 3.5 billion euros, as well as 2 billion euros for the supply of ammunition.

Recall

EU diplomat Josep Borrell saidthat without international support Ukraine could lose the war in 15 days. He emphasized the importance of continuing assistance so that Ukraine could negotiate with Russia on favorable terms.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

