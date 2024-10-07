Bloomberg: EU seeks ways to override Hungary's veto of more than €6 billion in aid to Ukraine

The European Union is looking to override Hungary's veto on funding for more than €6 billion in aid to Ukraine. The option of voluntary contributions to the European Peace Fund is currently being considered. Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the interlocutors, the EU's diplomatic arm, the European External Action Service, is considering allowing EU member states to make voluntary contributions to the European Peace Fund.

This would make it possible in the future to allocate aid funds only at the discretion of individual countries, without the unanimous support of all EU countries.

EU ambassadors are expected to meet soon to discuss the details of the plan. However, it is unclear how much support it will receive, as many of the bloc's key decisions require unanimity.

Addendum

The publication points out that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is increasingly opposed to the EU's efforts to help Ukraine.

Nevertheless, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Peace Fund has approved seven aid packages totaling 3.5 billion euros, as well as 2 billion euros for the supply of ammunition.

Recall

EU diplomat Josep Borrell saidthat without international support Ukraine could lose the war in 15 days. He emphasized the importance of continuing assistance so that Ukraine could negotiate with Russia on favorable terms.