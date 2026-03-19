Blackmailed girls aged 8-10 and created a child pornography network - a man exposed in Bukovyna

A man has been exposed in Bukovyna for forcing underage children to create pornography. This involves five girls aged 8-10 from Chernivtsi, Kyiv, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as one child who was abroad. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the man has been notified of suspicion and is in custody, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the prosecutor's office, a 48-year-old resident of the Dnistrovskyi district of Chernivtsi region was exposed for involving children in creating pornography via the internet.

According to the investigation, during 2024-2025, the man actually built his own "network" for finding and sexually exploiting girls.

To do this, he created several accounts in a messenger, met girls and corresponded, pretending to be a peer. After establishing contact, the suspect changed his manner of communication: from everyday conversations to messages of a sexual nature. He then encouraged children to create and send him intimate photos and videos. If the child did not dare, he used psychological pressure and blackmail. - the message says.

According to prosecutors, this involves five girls aged 8-10 from Chernivtsi, Kyiv, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as one child who was abroad.

13 years in prison for raping his daughter - Kyiv appellate court upholds sentence for father

During the search, mobile phones, SIM cards, flash drives, and computer equipment containing photo and video files related to child pornography were seized.

The man has been notified of suspicion of molesting underage children, producing child pornography, recruiting children for exploitation, and obtaining and storing child pornography. The suspect is in custody.

Distribution of child pornography and narcotics: a number of online platforms ceased operations in Ukraine