Biden will speak at the UN General Assembly for the last time as president: what will he talk about

On Tuesday, July 24, White House leader Joe Biden will address the UN General Assembly in New York for the last time as president of the United States. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

In his speech, Biden is expected to try to improve his foreign policy legacy and appeal to world leaders to draw their attention to Russia's war in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East.

One of the agency's sources added that Biden's speech is at 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT). According to him, Biden plans to name the main achievements of his tenure.

He will also call on the international community to support Ukraine and find a diplomatic solution to the situation in the Middle East.

It is noted that White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden will outline his "vision of how the world must come together to solve these big problems and protect fundamental principles like the UN Charter.

We support Ukraine's aspirations for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in this war. And the President is committed to providing the Ukrainian army with the equipment it needs to strengthen its position - She added.

Reuters adds that Biden's speech at the UN will be the centerpiece of a two-day visit to New York, which includes a speech on climate later on Tuesday and a meeting the next day with Vietnam's president.

On Monday, September 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the General Assembly at the UN. He stated that Ukraine is preparing to hold the second Peace Summit, which will include the release of prisoners and the restoration of territorial integrity.