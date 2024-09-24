Biden will speak at the UN General Assembly for the last time as president: what will he talk about

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66156 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103413 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166889 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137786 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143098 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139036 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182156 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112071 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172708 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100143 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109789 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111882 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47453 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54367 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182158 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172709 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200077 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189010 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141812 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141869 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146577 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137993 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154877 views
Actual
Biden will speak at the UN General Assembly for the last time as president: what will he talk about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12075 views

Joe Biden will speak at the UN General Assembly for the last time as US President. He will call for support for Ukraine and a diplomatic solution to the Middle East, as well as outline his achievements in office.

On Tuesday, July 24, White House leader Joe Biden will address the UN General Assembly in New York for the last time as president of the United States. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

In his speech, Biden is expected to try to improve his foreign policy legacy and appeal to world leaders to draw their attention to Russia's war in Ukraine and  the war in the Middle East.

One of the agency's sources added that Biden's speech is at 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT). According to him, Biden plans to name the main achievements of his tenure.

He will also call on the international community to support Ukraine and find a diplomatic solution to the situation in the Middle East.

Despite Russia's objections: UN reform plan adopted at New York summit22.09.24, 19:59 • 23571 view

It is noted that White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden will outline his "vision of how the world must come together to solve these big problems and protect fundamental principles like the UN Charter.

We support Ukraine's aspirations for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in this war. And the President is committed to providing the Ukrainian army with the equipment it needs to strengthen its position

- She added.

Addendum

Reuters adds that Biden's  speech at the UN will be the centerpiece of a two-day visit to New York, which includes a speech on climate later on Tuesday and a meeting the next day with Vietnam's president.

Recall

On Monday, September 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the General Assembly at the UN. He stated that  Ukraine is preparing to hold the second Peace Summit, which will include the release of prisoners and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
vietnamVietnam
white-houseWhite House
reutersReuters
new-york-cityNew York City
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

