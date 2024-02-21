Biden: To confront Putin, we must approve aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives to put to a vote a bill containing additional funding for U.S. allies, including Ukraine, which was approved by the Senate the weekend before last. The American president posted his message on the X platform, UNN reports.

Details

One of the most powerful things we can do to stand up to Putin is to pass a bipartisan national security bill and support Ukraine. The Senate has already passed it. And if the House of Representatives held a vote, it would be passed. The Speaker should put it to a vote Biden wrote on the X network.

Addendum Addendum

On February 13, the Senate approved a bill that provides $95.34 billion in aid to US allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, of which $60 billion is earmarked for Kyiv. After that, the document should be considered by the House of Representatives, which will return to work on February 28.

A bill to help Ukraine: Biden ready to meet with House Speaker Johnson