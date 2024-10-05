Biden says he is not confident in a peaceful outcome of the US election

US President Joe Biden says he is not confident in a peaceful election outcome, noting the "provocative" statements of Donald Trump, who still rejects his defeat in 2020, UNN writes with reference to Voice of America.

Details

"I'm confident that the election will be free and fair, but I don't know if it will be peaceful," Biden told reporters during his first appearance in the White House briefing room. - "What Trump is saying, and what he said the last time he didn't like the outcome of the election, was very dangerous.

Biden noted that US vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance did not confirm during this week's vice presidential debate that he would endorse the results of next month's vote.

On Tuesday, during the vice presidential debate, the moderators asked Vance: "Will you try to challenge the results of this year's election again, even if every governor confirms the results?" Vance replied that he was "focused on the future" and then added: "Look, Trump said there were problems in 2020.

Donald Trump himself, who visited the Hurricane Helene relief center in Evans, Georgia, on Friday, said he had not heard Biden's words.

"I can only hope that the election will be free and fair," he told reporters, "I think it will be in this state, and I hope it will be in every state.

Addendum

This week, U.S. prosecutors said that Trump acted outside the scope of his presidential duties when he pressured state officials and then-Vice President Mike Pence to undo his 2020 election defeat.

Their 165-page document is likely to be the last opportunity for prosecutors to detail their case against Trump before the presidential election, the newspaper points out.

Trump "resorted to crimes" to overturn his 2020 election defeat - special counsel

In 2021, Trump was impeached for sedition after hundreds of his supporters broke into the Capitol building, smashing windows and breaking down doors.