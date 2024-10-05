Biden says he is not confident in a peaceful outcome of the US election

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 13286 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88906 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158984 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133542 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140574 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137798 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169549 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138118 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137685 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77430 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105930 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 108116 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178171 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197022 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186094 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137686 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138119 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136647 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153654 views
Biden says he is not confident in a peaceful outcome of the US election

Biden says he is not confident in a peaceful outcome of the US election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18920 views

U.S. President Joe Biden says he is not sure of a peaceful outcome of the U.S. election

US President Joe Biden says he is not confident in a peaceful election outcome, noting the "provocative" statements of Donald Trump, who still rejects his defeat in 2020, UNN writes with reference to Voice of America.

Details

"I'm confident that the election will be free and fair, but I don't know if it will be peaceful," Biden told reporters during his first appearance in the White House briefing room. - "What Trump is saying, and what he said the last time he didn't like the outcome of the election, was very dangerous.

Biden noted that US vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance did not confirm during this week's vice presidential debate that he would endorse the results of next month's vote.

On Tuesday, during the vice presidential debate, the moderators asked Vance: "Will you try to challenge the results of this year's election again, even if every governor confirms the results?" Vance replied that he was "focused on the future" and then added: "Look, Trump said there were problems in 2020.

Donald Trump himself, who visited the Hurricane Helene relief center in Evans, Georgia, on Friday, said he had not heard Biden's words.

"I can only hope that the election will be free and fair," he told reporters, "I think it will be in this state, and I hope it will be in every state.

Addendum

This week, U.S. prosecutors said that Trump acted outside the scope of his presidential duties when he pressured state officials and then-Vice President Mike Pence to undo his 2020 election defeat.

Their 165-page document is likely to be the last opportunity for prosecutors to detail their case against Trump before the presidential election, the newspaper points out.

Trump "resorted to crimes" to overturn his 2020 election defeat - special counsel03.10.24, 11:00 • 12976 views

In 2021, Trump was impeached for sedition after hundreds of his supporters broke into the Capitol building, smashing windows and breaking down doors.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

