Biden apologized to Zelensky for the delay in passing American aid

US President Joe Biden apologized to his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky for delaying earlier this year the adoption of a new military aid package delayed by the Republican opposition in Congress, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

Biden, as indicated, apologized when announcing a new package of assistance to Ukraine at a bilateral meeting with Zelensky on Friday.

"You know, you haven't bowed down, you haven't yielded at all, you continue to fight in a way that is just remarkable, is just remarkable - and we’re not going to walk away from you," Biden told the Ukrainian president.

"I apologize for the weeks of not knowing what’s going to pass, in terms of funding, because we had trouble getting the bill that we had to pass that had the money from some of our very conservative members who were holding it up, but we got it done," the US president said.

Biden, as noted, " took the opportunity to tout Friday's funding announcement, as well as the additional funding surged to Ukraine since he signed the supplemental in April."

