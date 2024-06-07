Biden met with Zelensky in Paris and announced a new package of assistance to Ukraine - media

US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris and announced a new $225 million aid package for Ukraine. CNN correspondent Natasha Bertrand reported on Friday, writes UNN.

President Biden and President Zelensky just began their meeting here in Paris, along with SecDef Austin and SecState Blinken. Biden announced a new $225M aid package to Ukraine, which Zelensky thanked him for - wrote Bertrand in X.

Blinken: Biden approves use of U.S. weapons to strike Russian targets on Russian side of border