belarus is moving joint exercises with russia deeper into the country to "reduce tension"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

belarus is moving the joint russian-belarusian exercises "zapad-2025" away from the western borders and deeper into the country. This should reduce tension in the region, said the minister of defense of belarus.

belarus is moving joint exercises with russia deeper into the country to "reduce tension"

belarus will move joint exercises with russia away from the western borders into the country's interior "to reduce tensions" in the region, a decision has been made to "reduce the parameters" of the exercises. This was stated by the minister of defense of belarus, viktor khrenin, quoted by the ministry of defense of belarus on wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We have decided to reduce the parameters of the Zapad-2025 exercise and move its main maneuvers deeper into the territory of the republic of belarus away from the western borders," khrenin said.

The decision to move the maneuvers deeper into the country indicates "a readiness for dialogue and a reduction of tension in the region," the ministry of defense of belarus claims.

Supplement

The joint russian-belarusian exercise "Zapad-2025", which will take place in belarus, is scheduled for september. About 13,000 people are expected to participate in it.

Earlier, the belarusian ruler alexander lukashenko stated that these exercises are of a "defensive nature". "And we are not going to attack anyone, as some people think," said lukashenko.

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky29.04.25, 17:31 • 17865 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
