Bahrain intercepted Iranian aerial targets following attacks on a U.S. military facility — media

On November 15, Bahrain's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial targets. At the same time, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed an attack on a U.S. military facility. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports, according to UNN.

Details

Bahrain said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks on November 15 after reports of explosions and air raid sirens were received across the Gulf kingdom, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that a U.S. military facility was its target.

The Bahraini military said its air defense systems intercepted several attacks before they reached their targets, accusing Tehran of continuing its "systematic hostile approach" toward the kingdom. Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said that the country rejects "turning its territory into an arena for settling scores" and considers Iran fully responsible for the attacks and their consequences - the publication writes.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that the IRGC said it had launched six drones. Their alleged target was a U.S. air defense radar system at Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain. At the same time, U.S. and Bahraini authorities did not confirm that the radar installation had been hit.

Citing its journalists in Bahrain, the AFP news agency reported that explosions were heard at around 4 a.m. local time, followed by another series of explosions at around 6:30 a.m. Sirens also sounded, and Bahraini authorities issued a warning urging residents to seek shelter without specifying the source of the threat.

The Ministry of Interior urged residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe place, and follow official channels for updates. Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, was among the Gulf countries targeted by Iran during the conflict that began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran - the publication writes.

According to the publication, the November 15 attack occurred two days after the IRGC said that a U.S. early-warning radar facility in Bahrain was its target. At the time, the U.S. military said it had intercepted two Iranian drones targeting the island, reporting no casualties or damage.

Bahrain has now come under fire twice in three days following a lull in the attacks. The latest events are taking place against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the nearly nine-month conflict, which have yet to produce a breakthrough despite a broader lull in the fighting - the publication writes.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump called the resumption of a military operation against Iran "extremely unlikely," while emphasizing that U.S. forces were fully combat-ready. According to him, a number of Arab states supported maintaining the naval blockade of Tehran.