"Avatar 4" is already on the horizon - premiere date and return of iconic characters

The legendary "Avatar" franchise continues to expand. In particular, after the resounding success of the third installment, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," news emerged about the next big step in James Cameron's universe — "Avatar 4". Information about the film is still partial, but it already provides an idea of what to expect from the fourth episode of the legendary cosmic saga. This is reported by UNN with reference to Gamesradar.

When will "Avatar 4" be released?

The official premiere date is set for December 21, 2029. On this day, the studio plans to release the fourth installment on big screens worldwide.

Who will return to the screens

The new "Avatar" is expected to see the return of many familiar heroes and actors who have become symbols of the franchise:

Sam Worthington - the main character, a former marine who became part of the Na'vi.

- the main character, a former marine who became part of the Na'vi. Zoe Saldaña - a leading warrior and Jake's companion.

- a leading warrior and Jake's companion. Sigourney Weaver - an important character whose role has grown after the events of the third film.

- an important character whose role has grown after the events of the third film. Stephen Lang - a symbol of the conflict between humans and the Na'vi.

- a symbol of the conflict between humans and the Na'vi. Oona Chaplin - leader of the Ash Clan, one of the central antagonists.

- leader of the Ash Clan, one of the central antagonists. Michelle Yeoh - a new Na'vi character, confirmed to participate in the next two installments.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about how the film "Avatar: Fire and Ash" officially grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

