Automated processing of international shipments: the State Customs Service outlined the new developments

The State Customs Service of Ukraine has introduced the automatic processing of international postal and express shipments. The agency’s press service reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The Customs Service noted that the mechanism is based on combining an automated risk management system, including the use of artificial intelligence technologies, with the processing of advance information by customs officials. At the same time, additional criteria and stricter requirements have been established for automatic processing.

Decisions are made automatically after the submission of advance electronic information for customs clearance. This makes it possible to optimize the processing of large volumes of international shipments without the need to physically present them to customs - the State Customs Service noted.

They added that the introduction of automatic processing is an important step in the development of modern approaches to customs administration.

The combination of professional analysis, risk management and automated decision-making helps adapt customs procedures to the growing volume of international trade and logistics needs, especially under martial law - the agency’s statement said.

We remind you

On October 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted one of the bills aimed at abolishing tax exemptions for parcels worth up to 150 euros purchased through foreign marketplaces, namely, the imposition of VAT on e-commerce and international parcels.