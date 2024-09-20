The Ukrainian Defense Forces may receive decommissioned Australian M1A1 Abrams tanks. This was reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, and by UNN.

According to the newspaper, the Australian government is working with the administration of US President Joe Biden on a plan to send them to the battlefield. Previously, it seemed that Australia had no plans to provide tanks, but cooperation with the United States opens up the possibility of reconsidering this decision.

The journalists noted that the Ukrainian community in Australia was outraged that decommissioned military equipment, including long-range patrol vehicles and inflatable boats, was sold at an online auction instead of being sent to Ukraine.

In addition, the former commander of the Australian army, Peter Leahy, who coordinated the introduction of M1A1 tanks, supported the idea of transferring decommissioned tanks to Ukraine.

I am surprised why these tanks have not yet been offered to Ukraine. Although they are being decommissioned, they are high-quality equipment that has maintenance and spare parts, and Ukrainians really need them ,” he said.

Leahy emphasizes that Australia should load the tanks on a ship and bring them to Ukraine.

Sources confirmed that Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles is investigating how to implement the transfer of tanks in accordance with US military export regulations, the authors add.

In the spring , French Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu said that France would transfer decommissioned but still operational military equipment to Ukraine instead of sending it to scrap, without undermining its own defense capabilities.