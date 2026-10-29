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BM-27 Uragan

ATESH reported sabotage at a substation supplying electricity to a missile fuel plant in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

ATESH reported damage to the electrical equipment of a substation supplying the Kamensky Combine in the Rostov region. There is no independent confirmation of the consequences.

ATESH reported sabotage at a substation supplying electricity to a missile fuel plant in Russia

Agents of the "Atesh" partisan movement said they had disabled the electrical equipment of a substation in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region, Russia. The facility supplies electricity to an enterprise that produces solid rocket fuel for Russian weapons. The "Atesh" movement reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, during the act of sabotage, the switchgear cabinet of the electrical substation supplying the federal state-owned enterprise "Kamensky Combine" was damaged.

This plant belongs to Russia's military-industrial complex and specializes in producing solid rocket fuel for the "Uragan," "Smerch," and "Tornado-S" multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as other missile and aviation systems.

The act of sabotage may have caused disruptions in rocket fuel production

The "Atesh" movement claims that the damage to the distribution equipment has created problems with the enterprise's power supply and requires repair work.

According to the partisans, such incidents disrupt production processes, as plant workers are forced to focus on restoring the equipment instead of carrying out their primary production tasks.

The Russian command is sending wounded soldiers into assaults near Dobropillia and has canceled military leave – ATESH23.10.26, 07:50 • 4537 views

The movement emphasized that targeted acts of sabotage in Russia's rear are aimed at complicating the operations of enterprises that meet the needs of the Russian army.

The partisans also said they continue to identify vulnerabilities in Russia's rear infrastructure and conduct operations against facilities involved in military production.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the extent of the damage to the electrical substation or the possible consequences for the combine's operations.

A Russian command post was destroyed near Manhush thanks to information from a mobilized occupier – ATESH28.10.26, 07:36 • 10063 views

Stepan Haftko

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