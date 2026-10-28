A Russian command post was destroyed near Manhush thanks to information from a mobilized occupier – ATESH

In the area of temporarily occupied Manhush, Donetsk region, a command post of Russian forces was destroyed and other military facilities were hit, according to the partisan movement "ATESH." Information about their location was passed on by a Russian serviceman who began cooperating with the partisans because of abuse by his commanders. This was reported by the "ATESH" movement, UNN writes.

Details

According to the partisans, the agent was a Russian serviceman mobilized in 2022. He independently established contact with representatives of the movement because of systematic abuse by the command.

The information received made it possible to establish the location not only of individual occupier positions, but also of an entire military hub that included a command post and field ammunition depots.

The strike disrupted the command and control of Russian forces

The movement said that the coordinates of the identified facilities were promptly handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, after which strikes were carried out against them.

The "ATESH" partisans reported disrupting Russia's military communications near a key Moscow data center

According to "ATESH," the attack destroyed a command post and launchers of the Russian forces.

In addition, the partisans report disrupted communications, paralysis of the command-and-control system, and reduced firepower of the occupiers in this section of the front.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the extent of the damage or the reported losses among Russian forces.

The Russian command is sending wounded soldiers into assaults near Dobropillia and has canceled military leave – ATESH