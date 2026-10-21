The "ATESH" partisans reported disrupting Russia's military communications near a key Moscow data center

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement said they had damaged the Russian army's military communications lines near the IXcellerate data center in Moscow. According to the movement, these actions are intended to disrupt troop command and complicate the operation of Russian air defense. "ATESH" reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The partisans claim that their agents are disabling communication channels used by the Russian military to coordinate its units. According to representatives of the movement, such operations also help Ukrainian drones reach their targets.

IXcellerate is one of Moscow's largest commercial data centers. Its infrastructure supports the operation of banking applications, card payments, telecommunications operators, and business services.

Partisans claim that the Russian military is using civilian infrastructure

According to "ATESH," Russia's Ministry of Defense uses this infrastructure for military purposes, in particular to transmit commands and ensure the operation of air defense systems.

The movement explains that disrupting stable communications may deprive Russian air defense crews of proper coordination and slow the transmission of information about aerial targets.

The partisans also said that the Russian military is trying to conceal its communication channels within civilian digital infrastructure; however, the movement's agents continue to identify such sites.

At the same time, "ATESH" did not specify the extent of the damage or the duration of any possible disruptions. There is currently no independent confirmation of an interruption to military communications near IXcellerate.

The "ATESH" partisans destroyed a Russian diesel locomotive in Voronezh Oblast and claimed to have disrupted military logistics