At the age of 86, Michelle Obama's mother

Marianne Shields Robinson, Michelle Obama's mother, who moved into the White House when Barack Obama's son-in-law was elected president, has died. She was 86. this is reported by AP, reports UNN.

Details

Mrs. Robinson's death was announced by Michelle Obama and other family members in a statement saying that "there was and will be only one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are exalted by the extraordinary gift of her life.

She was a widow and lifelong resident of Chicago when she moved into the executive mansion in 2009 to help care for her grandchildren Malia and Sasha. In the early ' 70s, Mrs. Robinson initially resisted the idea of starting over in Washington, and Michelle Obama had to enlist her brother Craig to help convince their mother to move.

In the White House, Mrs. Robinson provided the girls with a reassuring presence as their parents adjusted to their new roles, and her lack of protection from the secret services allowed her to accompany them to and from school every day without fuss.

Barack and Michelle Obama were married on October 3, 1992.

