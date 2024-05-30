The star of the TV series "My Beautiful nanny" Anastasia Zavorotnyuk died after a long illness

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42148 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100921 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144170 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244224 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172905 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164427 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77553 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110471 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37003 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 50354 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 86771 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244224 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222360 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208696 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234616 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221589 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 42126 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25739 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30942 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110466 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112569 views
The star of the TV series "My Beautiful nanny" Anastasia Zavorotnyuk died after a long illness

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24763 views

Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, the star of the TV series "My Beautiful nanny", died at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer.

In the Russian Federation, actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk died of cancer, who was remembered as Vicki's nanny in the TV series "My Beautiful nanny". This is reported by the BBC and reports UNN.

Details

Russian actress and TV presenter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk died on the night of May 30. This is reported on her Instagram page.

Tonight, after a long and serious illness, our Nastya passed away. We thank each of you who sincerely wished you well, prayed for your health and believed. Nastya has always felt and kissed your support very much

- the message says.

53-year-old Zavorotnyuk, according to media reports, has been battling cancer in recent years. Since August 2019, she has stopped participating in theatrical performances.

Help

Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was born in Astrakhan, on April 3, 1971. She became famous for the TV series"My Beautiful nanny". In addition to acting, Zavorotnyuk worked as a TV presenter.

The actress was married three times. The marriage to her first husband, a German businessman, lasted about a year. With her second husband, Dmitry Stryukov, she lived for several years in Los Angeles. They had two children, Anna and Michael. Since September 22, 2008, she was married to figure skater Pyotr Chernyshev. In October 2018, the couple had a daughter, Mila.

British actor Bernard Hill, who played in The Lord of the Rings and Titanic, dies05.05.24, 18:37 • 25414 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
los-angelesLos Angeles
polandPoland

