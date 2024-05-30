The star of the TV series "My Beautiful nanny" Anastasia Zavorotnyuk died after a long illness

In the Russian Federation, actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk died of cancer, who was remembered as Vicki's nanny in the TV series "My Beautiful nanny". This is reported by the BBC and reports UNN.

Details

Russian actress and TV presenter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk died on the night of May 30. This is reported on her Instagram page.

Tonight, after a long and serious illness, our Nastya passed away. We thank each of you who sincerely wished you well, prayed for your health and believed. Nastya has always felt and kissed your support very much - the message says.

53-year-old Zavorotnyuk, according to media reports, has been battling cancer in recent years. Since August 2019, she has stopped participating in theatrical performances.

Help

Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was born in Astrakhan, on April 3, 1971. She became famous for the TV series"My Beautiful nanny". In addition to acting, Zavorotnyuk worked as a TV presenter.

The actress was married three times. The marriage to her first husband, a German businessman, lasted about a year. With her second husband, Dmitry Stryukov, she lived for several years in Los Angeles. They had two children, Anna and Michael. Since September 22, 2008, she was married to figure skater Pyotr Chernyshev. In October 2018, the couple had a daughter, Mila.

