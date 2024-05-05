British actor Bernard Hill, who played in The Lord of the Rings and Titanic, dies

Actor Bernard Hill died on Sunday morning at the age of 79. The British actor became famous for his roles in the films Titanic and The Lord of the Rings and boasted of being the only person to star in two films that won 11 Oscars, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

British actor Bernard Hill has died at the age of 79. Hill is known for the world-famous classic movie Titanic, which won eleven Oscars in 1998. In it, he played Captain Edward Smith. He was also known for his role as King Theoden in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Bernard Hill has played roles in films such as Bounty and Ben Hur and was part of the successful 80s TV series Boys from the Blackstuff. His last role was in the BBC series The Responder.

