At least three killed and hundreds injured in Kenya's capital as a result of a gasoline tanker explosion

A powerful explosion occurred on Friday night in Nairobi at an enterprise that was refueling liquefied natural gas without a license. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The fire started when it hit the Embakasi neighborhood in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, around 11:30 pm. A huge explosion that created a fireball started the fire, which subsequently damaged homes, shops and cars in the area.

Firefighters and the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames. A video posted on social media shows a huge fireball bursting out of a multi-storey residential neighborhood, with terrified residents trying to hide.

Government spokesperson Isaac Maigoa Mwaura reported on social media that three people were killed.

As a result, three of their Kenyan colleagues [...] unfortunately, they lost their lives during this [this] - at Western Hospital in Nairobi - Mwaura said.

Another 280 people were hospitalized, but these figures are not final, as search operations are still ongoing.

Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said on Friday that the explosion occurred at an unlicensed facility that was filling with liquefied cooking gas.

The incident site is guarded, and a command center has been set up nearby to coordinate rescue operations - said the spokesman for the Kenyan government.

Local residents are asked to stay away from the area. An investigation is underway, the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

