"Minus one enemy ship": DIU reported the destruction of an enemy ship in the Black Sea

Another enemy vessel was destroyed in the Black Sea water area last night, said the representative of the DIU of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine Andrey Usov on Thursday on the air of a telethon, writes UNN.

Today is the day of the journalist and a new training camp was initiated. But congratulations, this is not only gratitude, but also one enemy ship destroyed last night in the Black Sea water area. Details will be available a little later. The work of the Special Forces of the DIU of the Ministry of defense, the sea strike, everything is accurate. Another minus one enemy ship