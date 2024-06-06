Russian Defense Ministry announces night attack on Crimea: what is known

I am a member of the Russian Ministry of Defense, I have a 6 chervnya Krim knowing the attacks of the bespilotnikiv. According to the Russian Federation, there were 13 UAVs flying over the peninsula. About tse UNN povidomlyaye posilannyam on the addendum of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation from Telegram.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that over the past night, thirteen Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly intercepted and destroyed by regular Russian air defense systems over the Crimea. They also talk about the downing of six UAVs over the Belgorod region and one anti-ship Neptune missile over the territory of the Rostov region.

At the same time, local publics did not report any explosions or loud noises in the Crimea.

As a result of a drone attack on a russian oil depot in the belgorod region, a tank caught fire

Recall

In the occupied Crimea, SBU drones hit the Russian Nebo-IED long-range radar detection system worth about 1 100 million. DOL.

In the occupied Crimea, Russian troops set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge. Thus, they are trying to protect the structure from Ukrainian sea dragons.