Russian Defense Ministry announces night attack on Crimea: what is known

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 23502 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 93512 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147316 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242262 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172495 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164093 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148109 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 49063 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 68298 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108743 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 40015 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 73232 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242262 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221193 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233613 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220667 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 23502 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 20420 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 26228 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108743 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112131 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces night attack on Crimea: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14657 views

the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Russian air defense shot down 13 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and 6 UAVs over the Belgorod region during a night attack.

I am a member of the Russian Ministry of Defense, I have a 6 chervnya Krim knowing the attacks of the bespilotnikiv. According to the Russian Federation, there were 13 UAVs flying over the peninsula. About tse UNN povidomlyaye posilannyam on the addendum of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation from Telegram. 

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that over the past night, thirteen Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly intercepted and destroyed by regular Russian air defense systems over the Crimea. They also talk about the downing of six UAVs over the Belgorod region and one anti-ship  Neptune missile over the territory of the Rostov region.

At the same time, local publics did not report any explosions or loud noises in the Crimea.

As a result of a drone attack on a russian oil depot in the belgorod region, a tank caught fire06.06.24, 03:40 • 26024 views

Recall

In the occupied Crimea, SBU drones hit the Russian Nebo-IED long-range radar detection system worth about 1 100 million. DOL.

In the occupied Crimea, Russian troops set up old barges along the Kerch Bridge. Thus, they are trying to protect the structure from Ukrainian sea dragons.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
krymCrimea

Contact us about advertising