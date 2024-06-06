As a result of a drone attack on a russian oil depot in the belgorod region, a tank caught fire

In the belgorod region of the russian federation, an oil depot tank caught fire. This is reported by rossmi, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, a kamikaze drone attacked an oil depot on the territory of the starooskolsky City district in the belgorod region of the russian federation.

According to the governor, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used a drone to attack, as a result of which one of the tanks caught fire.

Four fire brigades were immediately sent to the scene and extinguished the flames.

As a result of the explosion, windows in the security building were damaged, but there is no information about the victims.

In novoshakhtinsk, russia, a fire broke out at an oil refinery