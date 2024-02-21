Another 65 communities will be supported by the Resilience Program: a total of almost 100 Mental Health Support Centers are expected in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251577 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226558 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88314 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64619 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70665 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Another 65 communities will be supported by the Resilience Program: a total of almost 100 Mental Health Support Centers are expected in Ukraine

Another 65 communities will be supported by the Resilience Program: a total of almost 100 Mental Health Support Centers are expected in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30353 views

The Social Resilience Program with the support of Olena Zelenska will expand to 65 more communities, bringing the total number of mental health support centers in Ukraine to almost 100.

The social program for building resilience, as part of the Mental Health Project "Are You OK?" by Olena Zelenska, is being expanded to 20 regions of Ukraine. Most of the Resilience Centers will operate in communities in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

In February 2024, 65 more communities joined our Resilience Program. Thus, in the near future, 95 Resilience Centers will operate in Ukraine 

- , the message says.

As noted, these will be barrier-free, safe spaces where everyone can receive psychosocial support.

Image

The list of new communities is available here. However, the agency has already warned that most of the centers will open in the communities of Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

AddendumAddendum

The Resilience Project is implemented by the Ministry of Social Policy and is part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" of First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Recall

UNN reported that Ukraine plans to borrow the experience of Israel and create Resilience Centers - friendly barrier-free spaces for social and psychological assistance. Currently, it is planned to open 20 such centers that will accommodate 3.6 million Ukrainians.

russians plan to introduce military training system for children in occupied Crimea - National Resistance Center21.02.24, 17:34 • 28435 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska
chernihivChernihiv
zhytomyrZhytomyr
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
kyivKyiv

