Another 65 communities will be supported by the Resilience Program: a total of almost 100 Mental Health Support Centers are expected in Ukraine

The social program for building resilience, as part of the Mental Health Project "Are You OK?" by Olena Zelenska, is being expanded to 20 regions of Ukraine. Most of the Resilience Centers will operate in communities in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

In February 2024, 65 more communities joined our Resilience Program. Thus, in the near future, 95 Resilience Centers will operate in Ukraine - , the message says.

As noted, these will be barrier-free, safe spaces where everyone can receive psychosocial support.

The list of new communities is available here. However, the agency has already warned that most of the centers will open in the communities of Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr regions.

The Resilience Project is implemented by the Ministry of Social Policy and is part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program "Are You OK?" of First Lady Olena Zelenska.

UNN reported that Ukraine plans to borrow the experience of Israel and create Resilience Centers - friendly barrier-free spaces for social and psychological assistance. Currently, it is planned to open 20 such centers that will accommodate 3.6 million Ukrainians.

