An explosion occurs during an air raid in Poltava region

An explosion has occurred in Myrhorod district, Poltava region, local residents have reported to Suspilne, UNN reports . An air alert has been declared in the region.

Details

Before that, the Air Force warned of a missile threat in Myrhorod

Missile, probably X-59 in the direction of Myrhorod! Take cover the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

