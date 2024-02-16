An explosion occurs during an air raid in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurs during an air raid in the Myrhorod district of Poltava region in Ukraine.
An explosion has occurred in Myrhorod district, Poltava region, local residents have reported to Suspilne, UNN reports . An air alert has been declared in the region.
Details
Before that, the Air Force warned of a missile threat in Myrhorod
Missile, probably X-59 in the direction of Myrhorod! Take cover
7 explosions occurred in Sumy region at night due to enemy shelling15.02.24, 08:56 • 28628 views