7 explosions occurred in Sumy region at night due to enemy shelling

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105884 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114577 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157174 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160418 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258295 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175570 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166473 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148483 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230556 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 51376 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 58102 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 56408 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 33964 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 46730 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258295 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216255 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228281 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105884 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79767 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 85405 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114584 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115409 views
7 explosions occurred in Sumy region at night due to enemy shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28627 views

Russian military fired artillery and dropped mines in Sumy region, causing 7 explosions.

On the night of February 5, the Russian military fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Seven explosions were recorded. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration. 

At night, Russians fired 3 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 7 explosions were recorded

- the RMA said in a statement.

 Krasnopilska and Shalyhynska communities were shelled by the enemy. 

The enemy shelled Krasnopilska community with artillery (5 explosions). 

The Russians dropped two mines on the territory of the Shalyhyne community.

Consequences of the attack in Kyiv region: 7 private houses damaged15.02.24, 08:32 • 101074 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
sumySums
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising