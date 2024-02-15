7 explosions occurred in Sumy region at night due to enemy shelling

On the night of February 5, the Russian military fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Seven explosions were recorded. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Krasnopilska and Shalyhynska communities were shelled by the enemy.

The enemy shelled Krasnopilska community with artillery (5 explosions).

The Russians dropped two mines on the territory of the Shalyhyne community.

