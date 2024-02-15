Consequences of the attack in Kyiv region: 7 private houses damaged

During the morning attack on Kyiv region, 7 private houses, several outbuildings and a car were partially destroyed. As of 8:00 a.m., the fall of enemy missile fragments was recorded in two settlements in one of the districts of Kyiv region. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Military District Military Administration, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that in the morning the Russians attacked the region with missiles. The air raid lasted more than two hours.

Thanks to the work of air defense, no hits to residential and critical infrastructure were recorded in Kyiv region.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Operational teams continue to work to identify the consequences of the missile attack.

The damaged houses have broken windows, destroyed facades and roofs. Kravchenko assured that the regional administration, together with the communities, will provide all necessary assistance to the residents of the damaged houses.

