An explosion occurred in Dnipro - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Dnipro after the Air Force reported an enemy missile headed for the city.
The sound of an explosion was heard in Dnipro, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.
Details
An explosion has occurred in Dnipro, according to Suspilne correspondents.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported an enemy missile flying toward Dnipro.
"Rocket to Dnipro," the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on Telegram.
Addendum
An air alert has been declared in the southern and eastern regions.
