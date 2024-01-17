An explosion occurred in Dnipro - media

The sound of an explosion was heard in Dnipro, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

An explosion has occurred in Dnipro, according to Suspilne correspondents.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported an enemy missile flying toward Dnipro.

"Rocket to Dnipro," the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

An air alert has been declared in the southern and eastern regions.

