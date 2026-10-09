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An attack by Ukrainian drones shut down two of Yandex's data centers in the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Drone strikes disabled Yandex data centers in the Ryazan and Kaluga regions. A large-scale outage of internet services occurred in Russia.

An attack by Ukrainian drones shut down two of Yandex's data centers in the Russian Federation

Russia reported that several Yandex data centers had ceased operations following an attack by Ukrainian drones. The Moscow Times reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Strikes by Ukrainian drones disabled two Yandex data centers: the facility in Sasovo, Ryazan Oblast, ceased operations completely, while the one in Kaluga was partially damaged, the company reported.

According to the “media” of the aggressor country, fires broke out at the facilities as a result of the raids, but no employees were injured. Afterward, a large-scale outage occurred in Russia’s internet segment, affecting the services of major banks, Russian Railways websites, state media, grocery retailers, and electronics sellers.

Some Yandex services also operated intermittently. The company has five data centers in total. Four of them are located in Russia—in Sasovo, Kaluga, Mytishchi, and Vladimir—and one is in Finland

—the report says.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained the strike by Ukrainian forces on the data center of the Russian company Yandex in Ryazan Oblast. According to him, it was a response to similar Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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