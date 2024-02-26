American pilot who set himself on fire near the Israeli Embassy in Washington dies

A US Air Force serviceman who set himself on fire near the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., has died. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Aaron Bushnell from San Antonio, Texas.

Employees of the US Secret Service extinguished the fire, and the soldier was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

In the video, which was broadcast live on Twitch, the man introduced himself and said he was a member of the IAF. Before setting himself on fire, he said that he would "no longer be an accomplice to genocide" and "free Palestine.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., said it "does not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Recall

A man set himself on fire near the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. He was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition.