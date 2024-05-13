Ambassador of Serbia to return to Kyiv soon

The Serbian Ambassador will soon return to his duties in Kyiv. This was announced by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, UNN reports.

I had a very good and correct conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. We discussed and agreed to improve bilateral relations, with a particular desire to organize an economic forum between businessmen from the two countries in the near future. The Serbian Ambassador will also return to his duties in Kyiv in the near future. We also talked about the European path of both countries and the urgent need to establish peace - Vucic wrote on Instagram.

Vucic also pointed out to Minister Kuleba the problems Serbia is facing, especially at the international level.

Addendum

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed support for Ukraine in its war against Russia after meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday, but did not commit to sanctions against Moscow.