Alsids ignores journalists' requests regarding the conflict with the OPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 147662 views

Alkides Black Sea ignored the requests of UNN journalists regarding the unauthorized use of the road belonging to the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant JSC to access berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port.

Alcides Black Sea, which tried to block the work of the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant JSC, ignores the requests of journalists from IA and UNN regarding this scandal.

Back on May 10, Alsids unauthorizedly allowed freight vehicles to enter berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port via a road that is on the balance sheet of the OPP and is intended for emergency evacuation of employees. After that, the company assured the company that it was ready to provide documents.

However, on May 17, history repeated itself, and Alsids again let its vehicles drive on the road of the strategic enterprise. As a result, the road mentioned in was significantly damaged.

When the OPP security stopped letting Alsids vehicles without permits into the territory of the strategic enterprise, the company organized a rally and blocked the road. But even this was not enough, the company still continued to send its vehicles via this road, which actually jeopardized the operation of the OPP.

Journalists of UNN tried to understand the situation and sent inquiries to all parties to the conflict to provide objective coverage of the events. However, the company "Allseeds Black Sea" ignores journalistic inquiries and has chosen a strategy of silence about what documents it used when it sent its vehicles on the road of a strategic enterprise. 

After waiting for two weeks for at least some response from Alsids, the journalists asked the company again. However, there is still no response.

The ball is in law enforcement's court: what will happen to those who try to block the work of companies participating in the grain initiative14.06.24, 10:07 • 266640 views

Recall

Alcides Black Sea received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority to use berth No. 1 of Pivdennyi port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to berth via the road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant and is intended for evacuation in case of emergency.

The management of the OPP tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft Infrastructure Use Agreement to Alsys Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure wanted to file a lawsuit against the strategic enterprise. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

