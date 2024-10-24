Almost two months after the shelling: a warhead of the Russian Kinzhal missile was neutralized in Lviv region
Kyiv • UNN
The State Emergency Service's pyrotechnics discovered and neutralized a warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile in Lviv region. The dangerous find was discovered two months after the massive shelling of Ukraine.
In the Lviv region, pyrotechnics neutralized a warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
The warhead of the Kinzhal was discovered almost two months after another massive shelling of Ukraine by the aggressor country.
The emergency workers professionally and promptly neutralized the missile's warhead to protect the region's residents from possible explosions.
