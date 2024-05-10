Almost five million hryvnias and a car: NACP reveals unjustified assets of Interior Ministry official in Dnipro region

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) during its monitoring found signs of acquisition of unjustified assets by the head of the territorial service center of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dnipropetrovs'k region for almost UAH 7 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC statement.

Details

The agency said that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recognize the assets as unjustified and recover them for the state. The assets in question are UAH 4.9 million in cash and a Škoda Kodiaq car worth more than UAH 2 million.

Signs of acquiring unjustified assets worth more than UAH 6.9 million were detected during the monitoring of the official's lifestyle, taking into account materials collected during the pre-trial investigation by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region in criminal proceedings on extortion and receipt of unlawful benefit by an employee of the territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - the Agency explained.

In his explanations, the official argued that part of the cash in the amount of USD 90 thousand. The cash, which was seized from him during the search, was lent to him by third parties.

However, the NACP found that the borrowers did not have sufficient funds from legal sources.

Deputy Chief of Police in Dnipropetrovs'k region has 14 million in illegal assets

Addendum

In addition, the NACP found out that the Škoda car owned by the son of a service center employee at the end of 2023 was purchased on behalf of his father.

The agency says that such actions indicate an intention to conceal the real circumstances of the vehicle acquisition.

It is also noted that earlier the NACP transferred materials on the official of the TSC of the MIA in Dnipro region to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

An official of the Desnianskyi District State Administration was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of UAH 10,000 for a permit to illegally sell alcohol and cigarettes without permits.