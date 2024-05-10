Almost five million hryvnias and a car: NACP reveals unjustified assets of Interior Ministry official in Dnipro region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61839 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103632 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146717 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151073 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247247 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173430 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164809 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224128 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113031 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63410 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100734 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33560 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45000 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37988 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247247 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224128 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210432 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223194 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61839 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37988 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45000 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112305 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113240 views
Almost five million hryvnias and a car: NACP reveals unjustified assets of Interior Ministry official in Dnipro region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24035 views

The head of the territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k region was found to have almost UAH 7 million in illegal assets, including UAH 4.9 million in cash and a Škoda Kodiaq worth more than UAH 2 million.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) during its monitoring found signs of acquisition of unjustified assets by the head of the territorial service center of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dnipropetrovs'k region for almost UAH 7 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC statement.

Details

The agency said that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recognize the assets as unjustified and recover them for the state. The assets in question are UAH 4.9 million in cash and a Škoda Kodiaq car worth more than UAH 2 million.

Signs of acquiring unjustified assets worth more than UAH 6.9 million were detected during the monitoring of the official's lifestyle, taking into account materials collected during the pre-trial investigation by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Eastern Region in criminal proceedings on extortion and receipt of unlawful benefit by an employee of the territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

- the Agency explained. 

In his explanations, the official argued that part of the cash in the amount of USD 90 thousand. The cash, which was seized from him during the search, was lent to him by third parties.

However, the NACP found that the borrowers did not have sufficient funds from legal sources.

Deputy Chief of Police in Dnipropetrovs'k region has 14 million in illegal assets23.04.24, 17:18 • 15464 views

Addendum

In addition, the NACP found out that the Škoda car owned by the son of a service center employee at the end of 2023 was purchased on behalf of his father.

The agency says that such actions indicate an intention to conceal the real circumstances of the vehicle acquisition.

It is also noted that earlier the NACP transferred materials on the official of the TSC of the MIA in Dnipro region to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

An official of the Desnianskyi District State Administration was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of UAH 10,000 for a permit to illegally sell alcohol and cigarettes without permits.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising