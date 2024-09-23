Alliance must show Russia that violation of NATO airspace is unacceptable - Dutch Defense Minister

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104365 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109929 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177727 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143307 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146446 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140245 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187450 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112184 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177415 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 80777 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 39760 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 87959 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 57746 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 49130 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177727 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187450 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204665 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193441 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144843 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144531 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149024 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140269 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156966 views
Actual
Alliance must show Russia that violation of NATO airspace is unacceptable - Dutch Defense Minister

Alliance must show Russia that violation of NATO airspace is unacceptable - Dutch Defense Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14108 views

Ruben Brekelmans condemned the violation of NATO airspace by a Russian drone in Latvia. He called on the Alliance to demonstrate unity and readiness to act in response to such provocations by Russia.

All NATO member states must demonstrate a clear response to Russia to prevent violations of the Alliance's airspace, as happened in Latvia. This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in an interview with Delfi, UNN reports.

Details

I certainly condemn any violation of NATO airspace, as well as Latvian airspace

- Brekelmans said . 

According to him, these are  very dangerous actions of the Russian Federation that could lead to an even greater escalation. The Dutch minister said that the incident with the Russian drone in Latvia should be condemned not only by the Netherlands, but also by the entire NATO alliance.

We, the Netherlands, believe that it is also very important to show Russia that we, NATO, stand firmly together and will not tolerate any violations of our airspace. (...) We have to send a very clear message and a very clear message to Russia that such violations are unacceptable and NATO will act if necessary

- emphasized Ruben Breckelmans.

Latvia summons the head of the Russian embassy because of the Russian “shahed” on its territory09.09.24, 20:39 • 16406 views

Addendum

The Dutch Defense Minister explained that Russia's strategy is to take small steps to "probe" the situation to see how far it can go. 

If we are talking about unmanned aerial vehicles, for example, simple drones, then of course, individual member states have their own air defense systems

- the Dutch minister emphasized

At the same time, he acknowledged that in some places the situation is more complicated, with individual states needing  NATO's support. Brekelmans is convinced that the Alliance should be ready to provide this support.

And we have to constantly discuss with our allies whether we have enough means to protect our airspace. (...)  Because, as I said, Russia's message should be clear: violation of NATO airspace is unacceptable

- concludes the Dutch Defense Minister. 

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs reportedthat a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia on September 7. Subsequently the leadership of the country's National Armed Forces admitted that the Russian drone that crashed in the Rezekne region was a Shaheddrone.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
netherlandsNetherlands

Contact us about advertising