Latvia summons the head of the Russian embassy because of the Russian “shahed” on its territory

On Monday, September 9, the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Federation over an incident with a Russian drone in the east of the country. This is stated in a statement of the Latvian ministry, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Russian embassy was given a “categorical protest” in connection with the discovery of a Russian military unmanned aerial vehicle of the Shahed type in the Rezekne district in eastern Latvia.

Charge d'Affaires of Russia was asked to provide a full explanation of the incident in which a UAV illegally violated Latvian airspace and was equipped with explosives - the Latvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In turn, the Russian representative assured the Latvian side that he would inform his Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the situation.

Latvia says the Russian drone that crashed in the country is a Shahed drone

The Latvian authorities continue to conduct an in-depth investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Latvia has informed its allies, the NATO and EU leadership, as well as colleagues from the foreign ministries of other countries through diplomatic channels - summarized the Latvian Foreign Ministry.

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs reportedthat a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia on September 7. The investigation is ongoing.

Commenting on Russian drones' violations of Romanian and Latvian airspace, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybigasaid that the collective response of the allies should be to support Ukraine as much as possible now.