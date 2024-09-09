Latvia says the Russian drone that crashed in the country is a Shahed drone

The Russian drone that crashed in Latvia's Rezekne region on September 7 was a Shahed drone packed with explosives, the country's National Armed Forces leadership said, Delfi writes, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the drone has been deactivated and is currently being thoroughly analyzed. After the analysis, it will also be possible to determine whether Western parts were used in the drone's construction.

According to the leadership of the country's National Armed Forces, according to the information received so far, the appearance of the drone in Latvia cannot be considered an open military escalation against Latvia, and the drone was not targeted at Latvia.

Throughout the incident, the Latvian defense forces monitored the situation and cooperated with NATO partners.

At a press conference, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that Latvia is already strengthening its air defense on the eastern border in response to the downing of a Russian drone in the Rezekne region.

The minister added that low-flying aircraft pose a problem because they are difficult to spot and shoot down.

Spruds said the drone was aimed at Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Rezekne regional government told LETA that the Russian military drone that crashed on Saturday, September 7, fell far from any populated areas, the press service said.

The head of the Rezekne Regional Council, Monvid Schwartz, told LETA that the drone went down in a field far from populated areas.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joan on Sunday condemned the incidents as "irresponsible and potentially dangerous," while saying there were no signs of a deliberate attack on alliance members, Reuters reported.

Context

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs reportedthat a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia on September 7. The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, a group of Russian strike UAVs violated Romanian airspace .

Commenting on Russian drones' violations of Romanian and Latvian airspace, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybigasaid that the collective response of the allies should be to support Ukraine as much as possible now.