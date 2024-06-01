Air defense works in Kiev region

Air defense forces are working in the Kiev region, RMA reported, Reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that a UAV was recorded in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets.

Stay in hiding until the end of the air alert. Take care of your own safety. Observe information silence-do not record or post the work of our defenders online. the message says.

Currently, the Air Alert continues in 13 regions.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line