Air defense works in Kiev region
Kyiv • UNN
The air defense forces are working to hit targets, probably a drone, in the Kiev region, which caused an air alert and calls for residents to take shelter and observe information silence.
Air defense forces are working in the Kiev region, RMA reported, Reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that a UAV was recorded in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets.
Stay in hiding until the end of the air alert. Take care of your own safety. Observe information silence-do not record or post the work of our defenders online.
Currently, the Air Alert continues in 13 regions.
