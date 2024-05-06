Against the background of the experience of the Armed Forces: Pentagon purchases Switchblade-600 kamikaze drones for US needs

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87777 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108778 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151568 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155513 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174433 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165653 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36011 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70216 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38093 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31606 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64134 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251500 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226519 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238206 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224958 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87777 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64134 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70216 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113154 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114037 views
Against the background of the experience of the Armed Forces: Pentagon purchases Switchblade-600 kamikaze drones for US needs

Against the background of the experience of the Armed Forces: Pentagon purchases Switchblade-600 kamikaze drones for US needs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19330 views

The Pentagon has announced the purchase of Switchblade-600 kamikaze drones as part of the Replicator initiative to integrate drones into the US military to accelerate technological innovation and reduce China's dominance in the drone market.

The Pentagon has announced the purchase of Switchblade-600 kamikaze drones , which will be the first part of the Replicator initiative, which is supposed to help integrate drones into the US military. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication emphasizes that the Switchblade-600 is known for being used by the Ukrainian military to strike at Russian troops.

The Switchblade-600 is the first weapon in the Replicator program to be made public, but more parts and systems are expected. In particular, the first tranche includes unnamed maritime surface systems, airborne drones, and counter-unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS).

The preliminary two-year program Replicator aims to accelerate the integration of drones and technological innovations into defense programs.

Washington expects drone manufacturer AeroVironment to increase production to meet the Department's requirements.

Drones with artificial intelligence are already being tested by some units of the Armed Forces at the front - Sukharevskyi20.02.24, 20:45 • 31798 views

Addendum

The Replicator program is an ambitious US project to integrate drones into its defense systems. Previously, Washington wants to create an army of thousands of small and cheap drones in the hope of stimulating UAV production in the United States and reducing China's dominance in this market.

The Pentagon has confirmed that it has $500 million to support Replicator in fiscal year 2024, including about $300 million from the recently passed defense appropriations bill, in addition to funds taken from other defense accounts.

Also in 2025 , the Pentagon requested about $500 million to extend the second year of Replicator.

For reference

The Switchblade 600 has a powerful warhead similar to the US Javelin anti-tank missile, which allows it to destroy heavy armored vehicles, including tanks. Weighing 23 kg, this barrage munition is capable of destroying targets with a "topside" attack.

Switchblade drones used by US special forces are actively used by Ukraine, while the Pentagon does not disclose the number of drones transferred.

Recall

US to provide Ukraine with advanced attack drones with firearms . There are reportedly 2 types of drone: Felon 1.0 and FelonX, the former equipped with a cannon and the latter with a Spike anti-tank missile

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
reutersReuters
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising