Against the background of the experience of the Armed Forces: Pentagon purchases Switchblade-600 kamikaze drones for US needs

The Pentagon has announced the purchase of Switchblade-600 kamikaze drones , which will be the first part of the Replicator initiative, which is supposed to help integrate drones into the US military. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication emphasizes that the Switchblade-600 is known for being used by the Ukrainian military to strike at Russian troops.

The Switchblade-600 is the first weapon in the Replicator program to be made public, but more parts and systems are expected. In particular, the first tranche includes unnamed maritime surface systems, airborne drones, and counter-unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS).

The preliminary two-year program Replicator aims to accelerate the integration of drones and technological innovations into defense programs.

Washington expects drone manufacturer AeroVironment to increase production to meet the Department's requirements.

Addendum

The Replicator program is an ambitious US project to integrate drones into its defense systems. Previously, Washington wants to create an army of thousands of small and cheap drones in the hope of stimulating UAV production in the United States and reducing China's dominance in this market.

The Pentagon has confirmed that it has $500 million to support Replicator in fiscal year 2024, including about $300 million from the recently passed defense appropriations bill, in addition to funds taken from other defense accounts.

Also in 2025 , the Pentagon requested about $500 million to extend the second year of Replicator.

For reference

The Switchblade 600 has a powerful warhead similar to the US Javelin anti-tank missile, which allows it to destroy heavy armored vehicles, including tanks. Weighing 23 kg, this barrage munition is capable of destroying targets with a "topside" attack.

Switchblade drones used by US special forces are actively used by Ukraine, while the Pentagon does not disclose the number of drones transferred.

Recall

